France qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 semis with 2-0 win over Morocco, who will they play next?

Massachusetts:

France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals with a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored within six minutes of each other after the first half to settle a contest that France had largely controlled despite being frustrated for an hour by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and a resilient defence.

Notably, France dictated possession from the opening whistle and created the clearer opportunities throughout the first half. Mbappe tested Bounou early, while Dayot Upamecano and Desire Doue also forced saves as Didier Deschamps’ side pinned Morocco deep inside their own half.

The breakthrough almost arrived before the half-hour mark when Mbappe won a penalty after being brought down by Noussair Mazraoui. However, Bounou guessed correctly to save the Real Madrid star’s tame spot kick, preserving the deadlock and giving Morocco renewed belief.

Now, Morocco struggled to threaten at the other end and that was a problem. Walid Regragui’s side rarely managed to sustain attacks and failed to register meaningful efforts on goal as France’s defence comfortably dealt with the occasional counterattacks.

The six-minute magic

Morocco’s resistance finally ended in the 60th minute, courtesy of a sensational goal from the France captain. Mbappe collected possession just outside the penalty area, shifted the ball onto his right foot and curled an unstoppable strike into the top corner for his 20th World Cup goal, giving France the lead their dominance deserved.

Morocco attempted to respond by introducing fresh legs from the bench, but the changes failed to alter the balance of the contest. Instead, France doubled their advantage six minutes later when Dembele was afforded space on the edge of the area and drilled a low shot beyond Bounou, whose touch could not keep the effort out.

France comfortably managed the closing stages, with Mike Maignan called into serious action only once to deny Azzedine Ounahi from distance. Bounou prevented the margin from becoming heavier by producing late saves, including one to stop substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta in stoppage time.

There was a brief concern for France after Mbappe was substituted late with an ice pack strapped to his right foot, although the captain walked off unaided.

The victory sends France into the World Cup semifinals, where they will continue their pursuit of another global title. They will next up face the winner of Spain vs Belgium.

Also Read: