Follow us on Image Source : IO.GOOGLE Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2023, will take place this year on May 10. This is the first time in four years that the event would be held in person.

Google I/O 2023 will be held at the company's traditional location, the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, which is just across the street from the tech giant's headquarters.

The event will also be telecasted live from Shoreline Amphitheatre on https://io.google/2023/. Google fans will get the first glimpse of Android 14 Beta at Google I/O 2023 since the Developer Preview 2 for Android 14 Beta is already available.

In addition to various software announcements, Google is also expected to make hardware announcements at the upcoming event. Considering that the original Pixel Buds Pro was unveiled during Google I/O 2022, it is possible that a new version of the Pixel Buds Pro will be revealed.

What to expect from the I/O 2023?

While no official product announcement or feature timetable has been released, talks concerning the release of Pixel 7a and Pixel tablet are only speculative.

Bard Expansion

Because AI is all the rage right now, Google may extend its ChatGPT rival Bard during I/O 2023. It might be open to more individuals, possibly everyone.

Android 14

Google is anticipated to unveil additional information about the Android 14 operating system, which is now in the developer preview stage. The second version has just come, and it adds the option to limit app access to photographs, optimised resource use when applications run in the background, fewer non-dismissible alerts, and other improvements.

Pixel Tablet

In terms of hardware announcements, Google may reveal the long-rumoured Pixel Tablet at I/O 2023. Google is also anticipated to release a foldable phone. Because Google's I/O website resembles a tablet/foldable phone interface, there is a good likelihood that the Pixel tablet and Pixel Fold will be presented.

Pixel 7a with Pixel Buds

Google I/O 2023 is expected to unveil the mid-range Pixel 7a, along with the Pixel Buds. Rumours suggest that the Pixel 7a will feature a Tensor G2 CPU, a high-resolution camera, and other innovative features.

FAQs

Q1 Who is the CEO of Google?

Sunder Pichai is the CEO of Google

Q2 In which country is google based?

America

