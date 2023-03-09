5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fast charging smartphones

Smartphone battery has always been a talk forever, and when we speak of buying a new device, checking for the battery capacity is mandatory. With the rising usage of smartphones- from binge watch, listening to music, playing games, accessing emails and more, the device has become even more important than ever before.

But, with more usage, more battery consumption- and today, people look forward to having a device which could be charged faster. A number of brands have been majorly focusing on devices with fast charging capabilities which will enable the device user to have a long-performing smartphone, which could charge faster.

So, here, we bring to you, 5 such fast-charging smartphones, which can charge from 1% to 100% within 25 minutes. Here are the devices

IQ00 11 Smartphone

IQ00 11 is a 5G device which comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. This smartphone gets fully charged in just 25 minutes. The handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R comes with a 5000mAh battery and a 1000W fast charger which is capable to charge the device within less than 30 minutes. The device features a 50 MP primary shooter and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a 4,980 mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The device claims to fully charge the device within 19 minutes. The 5 G-enabled smartphone features a 6.16-inch OLED display and for photography, the handset comes with a 200-megapixel primary shooter. The display of the device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

In Xiaomi 12 pro 5G smartphone, users get a 4,600 mAh battery and a 120W fast charger which claims to fully charge the smartphone within 18 minutes in boost mode. If you charge your smartphone in normal mode, then it will take around 24 minutes to charge 100 per cent. Also, the device comes with 50W wireless charging as well.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The recently launched Xiaomi 13 Pro at the Mobile World Congress comes with a 2K display. The smartphone features a 4,820 mAh battery which could be charged up to 50% in just 4 minutes. And the smartphone can get fully charged within 9.2 minutes, claims the company. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8th Generation 2 processor.

