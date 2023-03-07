Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Apple iPhone SE 4 5G to feature OLED panel: Know-more

In February (2023), Ming-Chi Kuo (analyst) stated that the tech giant has restarted the development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone. The device comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an in-house 5G baseband chip.

Published on: March 07, 2023
iPhone
Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE 4 5G to feature OLED panel: Know-more

Apple will be using the OLED panels from Chinese display supplier- BOE in its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone models which are expected to launch by next year (timeline not specified), the media report stated.

BOE missed the initial number of OLED panels intended for this year's iPhone 15 series due to production problems, with LG and Samsung claiming the majority of orders, reported MacRumors.

Now the company is likely trying to make up for it by concentrating on making OLED panels for the budget-friendly range of iPhones.

IANS report has stated that around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

Kuo has also mentioned that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go 'smoothly' in the first half of 2024.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting a group expiry date

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) is a leading IoT company which was founded in April 1993. The company provides intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. 

 

