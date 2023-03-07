Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

The release date for the feature is not yet released but once, it is out for the iOS beta users, then it will be able to choose from various expiration options like one day, one week or a customised date as well, certainly will save the device from cutting with a number of unused WhatsApp groups.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 07, 2023 12:48 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been working on bettering the user experience. It is today when a report surfaced, saying that the platform is working on a new feature which will enable the iOS beta users to set an expiration date for groups.

The new option is said to be will be available within the group info, as per WABetaInfo's reports.

What are the benefits of choosing the expiry date of the group?

The release date for the feature is not yet released but once, it is out for the iOS beta users, then it will be able to choose from various expiration options like one day, one week or a customised date as well, certainly will save the device from cutting with a number of unused WhatsApp groups which we have at present.

ALSO READ: Zoom fires president Greg Tomb without any cause amid layoffs

Furthermore, users will also be able to remove or change the expiration date which was set earlier, they would like to extend or reduce the time span of the group.

However, the report has said that the user will have the choice and it will not be applied to other group participants, IANS reported.

This feature will further work as a good storage tool as well- this will save space by enabling the users to manage groups over time.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad Official Teaser Reveals Magnetic Keyboard And Stylus Support; All You Need To Know

When is the feature expected?

The ability to choose an expiration date for the groups is under development at the time of writing but is expected to be released this year itself for the iOS beta users, the report further said. There has been no information if the app will be available for Android users too.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is rolling out a sticker-maker tool for iOS users, which will enable users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Periscope camera will be restricted in the upcoming device

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

