Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Periscope camera will be restricted in the upcoming device

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple may restrict the periscope camera to iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra is expected to be the handset from the tech giant which will be the only iPhone model with a periscope camera. On Tuesday, an expert by the name of Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted the relevant information.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones- First look

Kuo tweeted “My recent study shows that just one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will contain the periscope camera, not the two variants predicted by the market, As a result, the periscope camera's contribution to the need for lens improvements may be smaller than the market consensus”.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

He also stated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will integrate the periscope camera, as previously speculated. He further said the market anticipated that the inclusion of periscope cameras in more iPhone models will stimulate demand for lens enhancements in 2023-2024.

While it seems improbable that the iPhone manufacturer would offer a foldable iPad in 2024, display analyst Ross Young stated that the business will introduce a 20.5-inch folding laptop in 2025. Young remarked, “Perhaps this is simply excellent PR for the hinge business”.

According to Kuo's report from Monday, the tech giant will introduce its foldable iPad with a “carbon fibre kickstand”next year.

FAQ:

Q:What is the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to cost Rs. 95,990 in India. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be released in February 2023.

Q: Is the iPhone 16 available?

The Apple iPhone 16 is likely to cost Rs. 79,990 in India. Apple iPhone 16 is expected to be released in February 2023. This is the 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage base edition of the Apple iPhone 16, which will be available in Black and Gold.

Latest Technology News