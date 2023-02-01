Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

OnePlus is planning to launch the new Nord 3 in the near future and there are already rumours about the leaked specifications and design elements. Here is what to expect from the upcoming budget smartphone from the company.

OnePlus Nord 3, the latest smartphone from the popular Chinese brand is expected to be launched soon in India. Leaked schematics of the device reveal a number of its specifications and design elements of the upcoming device which could compete with the other budget flagships.

According to the leaks, the Nord 3 will feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a flat side frame. In the front panel, the handset will have a punch-hole camera cutout and on the rear panel, the handset will have two circular rings with triple camera sensors.

The phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, which is fabricated using TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process. This should ensure high performance and efficiency. The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin. According to rumours, the device will have 8GB of RAM.

 
The battery life of the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be quite impressive, with a rumoured 4,500 to 5,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support- which we expect could charge the handset within few minutes. The volume rocker will be placed on the left-hand side of the phone, while the power button and the alert slider will be on the right. The rear camera is expected to be a triple-lens setup, with the main lens rumoured to be either a 64MP Omnivision sensor or a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor. The main lens could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP namesake lens.
 
FAQ:
Q: What are the display size and refresh rate of the OnePlus Nord 3?
A:  Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
Q: What is the main processor in the OnePlus Nord 3?
A:  OnePlus Nord 3 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

