OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH OnePlus Nord 3 Tipped To Launch With Alert Slider, Dimensity 8200, And More; Latest Leak

OnePlus Nord 3, the latest smartphone from the popular Chinese brand is expected to be launched soon in India. Leaked schematics of the device reveal a number of its specifications and design elements of the upcoming device which could compete with the other budget flagships.

According to the leaks, the Nord 3 will feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a flat side frame. In the front panel, the handset will have a punch-hole camera cutout and on the rear panel, the handset will have two circular rings with triple camera sensors.

ALSO READ: Why Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in the US by year-end?

The phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, which is fabricated using TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process. This should ensure high performance and efficiency. The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin. According to rumours, the device will have 8GB of RAM.



The battery life of the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be quite impressive, with a rumoured 4,500 to 5,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support- which we expect could charge the handset within few minutes. The volume rocker will be placed on the left-hand side of the phone, while the power button and the alert slider will be on the right. The rear camera is expected to be a triple-lens setup, with the main lens rumoured to be either a 64MP Omnivision sensor or a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor. The main lens could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP namesake lens.



FAQ:

Q: What are the display size and refresh rate of the OnePlus Nord 3?

A: Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.



Q: What is the main processor in the OnePlus Nord 3?

A: OnePlus Nord 3 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

Latest Technology News