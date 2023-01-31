Why Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in the US by year-end?

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Nothing Phone 2 set to launch in US later this year, might make its way to global market later

Nothing, the tech company who made news by launching its first-ever smartphone Phone (1) with Glyph interface, is said to be working on the second handset. Expected to be named as the Phone (2), it has been reported that the company will launch the expected smartphone in the US by yearend.

ALSO READ: OnePlus to launch Its first physical keyboard on February 7: Know more

According to Pei, the Phone 2 will be "more premium" than its predecessor, the Phone 1, which was well received in its debut. The US market is a top priority for Nothing this year, as its Ear 1 earbud sales indicate strong demand in the country.

ALSO READ: Sundar Pichai announces salary cut for senior roles at Google

Pei believes declining smartphone sales in the US offer opportunities for smaller companies like Nothing to innovate, while larger companies like Apple and Samsung may be reluctant to take risks that could alienate their current users.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

The lack of resources was the main reason the Phone 1 was not launched in the US market, as American carriers require Android manufacturers to comply with various adaptations and preinstalled apps. However, Nothing has since grown from 200 to 400 employees and it has the resources to work with carriers on certification and adaptation of features. Pei hints that the Phone 2 will have a higher-end design and a focus on software but stresses that the Phone 1 was also a flagship.

The inverse exclusive report suggests that Carl Pie has confirmed that the company is developing a smartphone which will be more premium than the Nothing Phone (1). He explained that the big focus will be on software and it will arrive with a plethora of features.

Pie is frustrated with the frequent release of new phones without proper support. He believes in a balanced approach to product launches, where products are released at a sustainable pace and continually improved with software support.

Furthermore, he also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) is going to launch later this year and the United States is the one who is going to get it first as they are planning to focus more on the US market. However, it doesn’t mean that the company will not launch the handset in other markets like India.

Latest Technology News