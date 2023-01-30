OnePlus to launch Its first physical keyboard on February 7: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Keyboard teaser

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 11, which is scheduled for 7 February. The device will be launched in an event which will take place in Delhi along with another line of devices- which is the OnePlus Keyboard, as per a new report. The company has teased the design of the Keyboard on the official website with the launch event tipped.

As per the sources and the website, the upcoming Keyboard will have a mechanical design with two shaded keys- white and black (or dark grey). The Keyboard will feature a "double gasket-mounted design" and a custom-made layout and profile.

The peaking image on the official website shows that the top right corner has a Red coloured button along with:

Function

Backspace

Delete

Page Up

Page Down keys

We think that the red key might work as the power key of the device. The Keyboard will further have a "Double gasket mounted design," a unique layout, and a profile, according to OnePlus India's website.

This is must mention that OnePlus is launching its first physical keyboard in partnership with keyboard maker-Keychron to launch the first OnePlus Keyboard. Along with the Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds and the flagship smartphone from OnePlus, the Keyboard will be released. The upcoming event will be hosted on February 7 in India. It will be interesting to see if the company also takes this Keyboard to other global markets. This move is a step toward expanding the company's product line and diversifying its revenue streams.

FAQs:

Q: What is the name of the Keyboard that OnePlus is launching?

A: The Keyboard will be called the "OnePlus Keyboard."

Q: When will the OnePlus Keyboard be available for purchase?

A: The Keyboard is set to launch on February 7 in India, but mass production will begin in March 2023. Availability for other global markets is currently unclear.

