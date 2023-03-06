Monday, March 06, 2023
     
OnePlus Pad Official Teaser Reveals Magnetic Keyboard And Stylus Support; All You Need To Know

OnePlus is set to launch its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, on February 7 in India. Key features of the tablet include an 11.6-inch IPS LCD with a 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India on February 7. This tablet is rumoured to launch in China later this year as the OPPO Pad 2. The company has already released a teaser video that confirms the tablet's support for a stylus and connector pins for a keyboard. The teaser also reveals that the tablet will come in green colour.

The official teaser showcased a white stylus similar to the Apple Pencil and a magnetic keyboard with a trackpad. However, it’s still not known whether the company will bundle the accessories with the box or sell them separately.  

Furthermore, the teaser video also confirms that the OnePlus Pad will offer a centre-aligned selfies camera with minimal bezels. At the back, the tablet offers a single-camera setup with an LED flash and company branding. The magnetic keyboard enhances the capability of the tablet and it might be a take on Apple’s iPad series. 

OnePlus Pad Expected Features 

The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a premium Android tablet with a 2K resolution 11.6-inch IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The tablet is said to have a 9500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The tablet is also rumoured to have a single 13MP camera sensor on the back and an 8MP front camera.

Q1. What is the release date for the OnePlus Pad?

A1. The OnePlus Pad will be launching on February 7 in India.

 
Q2. Does the OnePlus Pad support a stylus?

A2. Yes, the OnePlus Pad comes with support for a stylus.

