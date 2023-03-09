Instagram Down: Many users were unable to access their account for hours

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram, an online photo-sharing social networking platform was reportedly down for several Indian users today (9 March). The news surfaced as many users at the India TV office could not log in to their accounts, and later when Downdetector was tracked, there were more than 30 thousand reports on a similar issue.

The outage was reported on the outrage tracking platform at around 7 AM IST when people tried opening their accounts but could not.

Around 81% of the users were facing trouble while using the Instagram app on their handsets. Furthermore, 15% were facing issues with the website and about 5% faced the logging-in concern.

Not only India, but it was the UK also, which witnessed the unserviceable experience as Downdetector showed that 2,000 users are reportedly unable to access their accounts. Also, around 1,000+ users were affected from the regions of India and Australia.

Instagram has been a popular platform which has been adding several new features lately. Recently it was reported to be testing a new feature to let users comment on posts with animated images or GIFs.

It was also reported to be expanding its 'age verification test' for Instagram users to six more countries which are Mexico, Europe, Canada, Australia, South Korea and Japan. The social media player said that they are working on making age verification tools expand in more countries across the world globally within the upcoming few months.

