Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

If you have spoiled or damaged your smartphone, then rather than getting it repaired, Flipkart is giving you a change to upgrade your smartphone at half the price. iPhone and Nothing devices are available almost at 50 per cent off.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 09, 2023 18:57 IST
Flipkart
Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart

Flipkart Sale discount: There is good news for online shoppers. Flipkart is giving a chance to buy smartphones cheaply. Bumper deals are going to be available on many smartphones including iPhones. Are you also looking to buy a premium smartphone with discount offers at affordable prices? In such a situation, this can be a good opportunity. Apart from buying the smartphone cheaply from Flipkart, there is also an exchange bonus. That is, you will be able to get new feature phones instead of old phones. Before buying it, be sure to know about the discount offer apart from the price and features of all.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Flipkart has bumper deals on these smartphones including iPhone

There is a chance to buy iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Nothing 1 Phone and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on a bumper deal from Flipkart. This cell is going to start from March 11. Will be able to buy smartphones from Flipkart on discount offer till March 15. Especially there is a chance to buy premium and expensive smartphones cheaply. Not only this, you will be able to buy budget smartphones cheaply in Flipkart Bumper Deals. In this cell, people's eyes will be on many electronic gadgets including smartphones.

ALSO READ: Apple reshuffling management to give more focus on India

iPhone 14 Flipkart discount offer

Currently, the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart is Rs 71,999. This price is with a 9% Flipkart discount. On the other hand, if you buy it on Flipkart Bumper Deal between March 11 and 15, then its price is going to be between 60 to 70 thousand. That is, you will be able to save up to 10 thousand directly. Apart from this, discount offers are also going to be available on iPhone 14 Plus. The price of the Google Pixel 7 8GB RAM 128GB Internal Storage Smartphone is 59,999. But it is going to get both discount and exchange bonus in the sale.

Related Stories
Motorola launches moto e32 at Rs 10,499

Motorola launches moto e32 at Rs 10,499

Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

Why did PhonePe fully separates from parent company Flipkart?

Why did PhonePe fully separates from parent company Flipkart?

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Nothing Phone (1) price in India discounted during Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: offer details

Nothing Phone (1) price in India discounted during Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: offer details

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out best deals on audio devices

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out best deals on audio devices

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Noida: 2011-batch IAS officer, IIT-Kanpur graduate Manish Verma is new DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar

Noida: 2011-batch IAS officer, IIT-Kanpur graduate Manish Verma is new DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart Discount Offer

The Nothing Phone (1) price currently starts at Rs.26,999 on Flipkart. It will be sold at a lower price at the time of sale in a bumper deal. Apart from this, you will be able to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cheaply in the sale under the Flipkart Bumper Deal. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart with a 33% discount. There is a chance to buy it at a lower price in Flipkart Sale at a bumper deal.

ALSO, READ iPhone 15 series: Leaked video reveals dynamic island feature on the front glass panel

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News