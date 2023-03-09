Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart

Flipkart Sale discount: There is good news for online shoppers. Flipkart is giving a chance to buy smartphones cheaply. Bumper deals are going to be available on many smartphones including iPhones. Are you also looking to buy a premium smartphone with discount offers at affordable prices? In such a situation, this can be a good opportunity. Apart from buying the smartphone cheaply from Flipkart, there is also an exchange bonus. That is, you will be able to get new feature phones instead of old phones. Before buying it, be sure to know about the discount offer apart from the price and features of all.

Flipkart has bumper deals on these smartphones including iPhone

There is a chance to buy iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Nothing 1 Phone and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on a bumper deal from Flipkart. This cell is going to start from March 11. Will be able to buy smartphones from Flipkart on discount offer till March 15. Especially there is a chance to buy premium and expensive smartphones cheaply. Not only this, you will be able to buy budget smartphones cheaply in Flipkart Bumper Deals. In this cell, people's eyes will be on many electronic gadgets including smartphones.

iPhone 14 Flipkart discount offer

Currently, the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart is Rs 71,999. This price is with a 9% Flipkart discount. On the other hand, if you buy it on Flipkart Bumper Deal between March 11 and 15, then its price is going to be between 60 to 70 thousand. That is, you will be able to save up to 10 thousand directly. Apart from this, discount offers are also going to be available on iPhone 14 Plus. The price of the Google Pixel 7 8GB RAM 128GB Internal Storage Smartphone is 59,999. But it is going to get both discount and exchange bonus in the sale.

Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart Discount Offer

The Nothing Phone (1) price currently starts at Rs.26,999 on Flipkart. It will be sold at a lower price at the time of sale in a bumper deal. Apart from this, you will be able to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cheaply in the sale under the Flipkart Bumper Deal. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart with a 33% discount. There is a chance to buy it at a lower price in Flipkart Sale at a bumper deal.

