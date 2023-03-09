iPhone 15 series: Leaked video reveals dynamic island feature on front glass panel

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's next-generation phone, the iPhone 15 series, is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023, and the rumour mill has been churning out several speculations about the lineup. A short video shared by by tipster ShrimpApplePro features the front glass of the iPhone 15 models has appeared on the web. For the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are three pairs of glasses. All iPhone 15 models are shown with Dynamic Island, which has leaked earlier also. If the rumoured Dynamic Island feature exists on the iPhone 15 models, it could potentially bring an end to the iPhone notch era.

About Dynamic Island:

Dynamic Island is Apple's replacement for the notch, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, this extended punch hole displays data such as notifications, battery life, live activities, and more. It is anticipated that the user experience will improve now that it supports the new iPhone 15 series.

A leaked render of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max also revealed thinner bezels on the front glass of the devices. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus standard models are still anticipated to keep the iPhone 14 display style. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will carry 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely sport 6.7-inch panels.

Apart from Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected to get the 48MP TrueDepth camera unit found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These models might come powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro series models. On the other hand, the Pro and Ultra models are expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset using TSMC's 3nm process node. These high-end models may feature a titanium body and a periscope lens that is expected to deliver 10x optical zoom.

