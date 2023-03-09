Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. iPhone 15 series: Leaked video reveals dynamic island feature on front glass panel

iPhone 15 series: Leaked video reveals dynamic island feature on front glass panel

Apple's next-generation phone, the iPhone 15 series, is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023, and the rumor mill has been churning out several speculations about the lineup.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2023 12:45 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's next-generation phone, the iPhone 15 series, is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023, and the rumour mill has been churning out several speculations about the lineup. A short video shared by by tipster ShrimpApplePro features the front glass of the iPhone 15 models has appeared on the web.  For the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are three pairs of glasses. All iPhone 15 models are shown with Dynamic Island, which has leaked earlier also. If the rumoured Dynamic Island feature exists on the iPhone 15 models, it could potentially bring an end to the iPhone notch era.

About Dynamic Island:

Dynamic Island is Apple's replacement for the notch, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, this extended punch hole displays data such as notifications, battery life, live activities, and more. It is anticipated that the user experience will improve now that it supports the new iPhone 15 series.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is developing a split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

A leaked render of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max also revealed thinner bezels on the front glass of the devices. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus standard models are still anticipated to keep the iPhone 14 display style. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will carry 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely sport 6.7-inch panels.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT surpasses Facebook and WhatsApp: Know-how?

Apart from Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected to get the 48MP TrueDepth camera unit found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These models might come powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro series models. On the other hand, the Pro and Ultra models are expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset using TSMC's 3nm process node. These high-end models may feature a titanium body and a periscope lens that is expected to deliver 10x optical zoom.

ALSO READ ABOUT Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 (Quick Review)

Related Stories
Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app

Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app

Twitter to charge more from iPhone users for Blue verification- Buy why?

Twitter to charge more from iPhone users for Blue verification- Buy why?

Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

This new tool will allow the users to change iPhone's font without jailbreak: Know-how?

This new tool will allow the users to change iPhone's font without jailbreak: Know-how?

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Apple iPhone SE 4 will not launch in 2024

Apple iPhone SE 4 will not launch in 2024

India to get it's first homegrown iPhone manufacturer plant

India to get it's first homegrown iPhone manufacturer plant

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple introduces new tool for businesses

Apple introduces new tool for businesses

How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 14 series gets surprise discount ahead of Valentines Day

iPhone 14 series gets surprise discount ahead of Valentines Day

A sealed first-generation iPhone model auctioned for around Rs 52 lakh

A sealed first-generation iPhone model auctioned for around Rs 52 lakh

Apple's 2023 Product Roadmap: What to expect

Apple's 2023 Product Roadmap: What to expect

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Apple's new iPhone factory near Bengaluru tipped to create 100,000 jobs

Apple's new iPhone factory near Bengaluru tipped to create 100,000 jobs

Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour variant

Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour variant

Apple iPhone SE 4 5G to feature OLED panel: Know-more

Apple iPhone SE 4 5G to feature OLED panel: Know-more

FAQ

Q1. When is the expected release date for the iPhone 15 series?

A1. The expected release date for the iPhone 15 series is in the second half of 2023.

Q2. What is the rumoured feature of the iPhone 15 models that could bring an end to the iPhone notch era?

A2. The rumoured feature of the iPhone 15 models that could bring an end to the iPhone notch era is Dynamic Island. A short video featuring the front glass of the iPhone 15 models has been leaked, showing that all models will have Dynamic Island, which has the potential to replace the current notch design. This has been a long-standing rumour in the tech community, and if it comes to fruition, it would mark a significant design change for the iPhone series.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News