Second worker, who was injured in Kulgam terror attack, dies in hospital; search operation underway

Kulgam:

Second worker, who was injured in Kulgam terror attack on Friday, succumbed to his Injuries at SKIMS hospital on Saturday. With this, the death toll has gone up to two. As part of the preventive measures, the entire area has been cordoned off and the search operation is going on. On Saturday, one non-local worker was killed and another was injured after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have cordoned off the area

Giving further details, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

Taking to social media, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam and said he has directed security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

LG Manoj Sinha condemns terrorist attack

In a post on X, Sinha further added that he has spoken with DGP Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the attack and directed security forces to step up their operations.

"I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

He also added that that the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"J&K Police and Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care," he said.

Police said the terrorists targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late on Friday evening. Officials added that out of the two labourers, one of them -- identified as Deepak Ratray-- succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

These two workers hailed from Chhattisgarh

Notably, these two workers were both in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh. Significantly, the Kulgam terror attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.



Prior to this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. Moreover, on February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab-- Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih - were also shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

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Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam