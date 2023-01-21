Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000: Quick Review

Follow us on Image Source : ELISTA Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000

A homegrown electronics brand Elista has been surprising the market with several new launches like speakers, smart TVs and other devices. The company has recently added a new soundbar named the MusiBar ELS Bar 6000. I recently reviewed the soundbar, used it for a house party, listening to music and movie experience with friends and family to know if this soundbar could be a perfect fit for any home or not.

Below is my quick review to let you know more about the soundbar.

Image Source : ELISTA Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 with remote

Specifications of ELS Bar 6000

The Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 is bundled with a remote to control the soundbar. It comes with three modes-

Movie

TV or television

Music

Image Source : ELISTA Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000

The soundbar delivers 60W sound output and could be connected with other devices via Bluetooth, Coaxial, USB and Aux. No, it is not wireless!

Experience

The sound bar looks and feels premium The sound bar is perfect for any house party and movie-watching session as it delivers really good sound quality The bass of the sound bar is great as per my experience. I used it for some house parties, and music-listening experiences and this sound bar did the justice It is compact, lightweight and handy. Hence, it could be taken anywhere, very easily. The only thing which concerned me earlier was that this soundbar is not wireless at such a price point. But it certainly makes it a perfect device to be connected with your television set for permanent usage too- keeping you away from the hustle of Bluetooth pairing again and again- especially when it's about letting any elder have the access to the soundbar, it is easy for them to operate it too. The remote of the sound bar enables the user to operate from a decent distance and the speaker responds to the remote without any delay. The sound bar could be paired easily with any device and takes commands very smoothly.

Verdict

Image Source : ELISTA Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000

Overall, Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 soundbar is a good rectangular speaker, which is compact, handy, and easy to operate with the help of the bundled remote control. It certainly makes it a good device for any house party and delivers an appreciable base as well. But at a price tag of Rs 5,499 (by the time of writing on JioMart and Flipkart), this soundbar might face some strict competition with other existing soundbars like Blaupunkt SBA01 100W Soundbar, PHILIPS Htl1042/94 40 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 2550 Soundbar to name a few, more which stands under the price tag of Rs 5000, and also support wireless technology. But Elista’s soundbar could also stand with the competition well, because of its sound delivery and remote control, which makes it a good bid under the 6K range.

Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 with remote

Latest Technology News