Heavy rainfall triggers landslides in Kerala's Idukki; three dead, several feared trapped under debris

Thiruvananthapuram:

Heavy rainfall on Saturday triggered widespread landslides in Kerala’s Idukki district. At least three were killed while several others were trapped following separate landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday, as incessant heavy rain triggered floods and fresh landslides across Kerala. One person was killed after a landslide struck a house at Vagamon in the district. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom. His body has not yet been recovered.

One trapped in landslide at Adoormala

Another landslide has also been reported at Adoormala, where one person is believed to be trapped. On the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway, a landslide occurred near Machiplavu, Adimali, disrupting traffic.

Another woman was killed after a landslide hit her house in the high-range Idukki district on Saturday. With incessant heavy rain triggering fresh landslides across central Kerala, several are feared trapped under debris in Kottayam district, officials told PTI.

Another youth died, and his mother was buried under debris in a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar in Kottayam district. The deceased has been identified as Joseph, son of Johny, and a search is underway for his mother, who is suspected to be trapped under debris, officials said.

One trapped in landslide in Vagamon

In another landslide incident, one person was reportedly trapped after a landslide hit a house in the Vagamon area of Idukki district. Officials added that the rescue operations were underway and the traffic in the area came to a standstill after debris blocked the road.

In the meantime, at Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in a landslide. As the Pullakayar river is overflowing, the Kokkayar low-level crossing (chappath) has been submerged and over six houses were inundated in the surrounding area, and the affected families were shifted to safer locations, officials said.

Heavy rains, landslides disrupt traffic in Kerala

In the wake of these developments, officials said several other landslides were reported from different parts of the district. Moreover, heavy rains have disrupted traffic at multiple locations in Kerala. Because of the landslide and heavy rains, the road between Kattappana and Vazhavara was blocked, while rising water levels in the Chottupara stream at Vandiperiyar led to waterlogging on National Highway 183. The road at Nellimala was also blocked, affecting vehicular movement.

With the water level increasing, authorities have announced the opening of the shutters of minor dams in the district. In Kottayam district, heavy rain triggered widespread flooding in Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli, inundating residential areas, disrupting traffic and prompting large-scale rescue operations. Because of the heavy rains, a house was buried under debris in a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar, where two persons are feared trapped. Search and rescue operations were continuing to trace them.

Apart from this, the Erattupetta town also witnessed a sudden rise in water levels overnight, forcing authorities to halt vehicular traffic. Several houses in Erattupetta, including those in Nadakkal and Murikkoly, were also inundated.

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