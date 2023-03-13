Why is Samsung skipping the Galaxy S23 FE?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung, the Korean tech giant is reportedly not planning to skip the ‘Fan Edition’ for the S-series this year, meaning the ‘Galaxy S23 FE’ will not be launched by the company.

Although it is still unclear why the company is planning to skip the Galaxy S23 FE this year, or if it is cancelled or postponed by the tech giant, Gizmochina reported.

However, it has been reported by IANS that the assumption for the skipping Galaxy S23 FE has been made because last year also, the company did not launch the Galaxy S22 FE. Although, we do have knowledge about the Galaxy S21 FE.

Hence, we think that the company is done with the Fan edition of its top flagship devices, the Gizmochina report further stated.

On February 1 (2023), the South Korean giant unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra (with an embedded S Pen). The new Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 smartphones were also launched along with the S23 Ultra device, which shares many similar specs to the series.

The series introduces fast autofocus and the company's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better videos and selfie experiences.

For those who are willing to have the ultimate creative control and customisation experience, the Galaxy S23 series further offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience.

Inputs from IANS

