Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launching on March 22: What to expect

Nothing, the tech start-up founded by Carl Pei, is set to launch its latest TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), in India on March 22.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2023 20:00 IST
Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds
Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launching on March 22: What to expect

Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, is set to launch the successor to its debut TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear (1), in India on March 22. The Nothing Ear (2) is expected to carry forward the baton with minor design changes, including repositioning the noise-canceling microphone. 

The Ear 2 is also expected to feature personalized ANC, dual pairing, advanced custom equalizer, and find my earbuds feature. It is also expected to support transparency mode to let ambient sound while listening to music. The earbuds will launch on March 22, at 8:30 PM IST in India and will likely be available on Flipkart shortly after the launch.

The teasers posted by the company suggest that the earbuds' case will be transparent and support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are expected to come with different ANC modes, including the transparency mode.

The earbuds will also support dual connectivity, allowing users to connect two devices simultaneously and switch between them easily. The upcoming audio product will also support an advanced custom equalizer.

Expected Price

The Nothing Ear (1) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5,999, and it is expected that Ear (2) will be priced under Rs 10,000. The prices are not yet announced. The details about what regions this will first be made available have yet to be made public.  

FAQ

When will Nothing Ear (2) be launched?
A: The Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds will be launched on March 22 at 8:30 PM IST in India.
 
What are the expected features of Nothing Ear (2)?
A: The Ear (2) is expected to have personalized ANC, Transparency mode, support for dual pairing, advanced custom equalizer, Find my earbuds feature, and more.
 
What was the previous model's (Nothing Ear (1)) price?
A: The starting price of Nothing Ear (1) was Rs 5,999 in India. The price for the new model, Nothing Ear (2), is yet to be announced.

 

