Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, the first foldable smartphone from the company is set to make its debut on March 13 in India. The new handset made its global debut in February and is reportedly the first clamshell folding device.

The Chinese player has said that the Find N2 is the second horizontally foldable device from the company in China which was launched in December last year (2022), and it is yet to be launched out of India. We all know that the global market is majorly dominated by the foldable smartphones from Samsung, but Motorola was also amongst the big game changer in the category. Now, Oppo is said to be the only company who is unveiling its clamshell folding smartphone named Find N2 Flip which will be released globally.

The Find N2 Flip smartphone has been priced at £849 (around Rs 84,500) in the UK market. And on the basis of the UK market's pricing, we expect the device to stand under the price tag of Rs 80,000, which is comparatively lesser than the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features

The new Find N2 Flip smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO primary display, supporting a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It comes with a refresh rate which could be scaled between 1Hz to 120Hz. On the upper flip, the device features a 3.62-inch cover OLED display (382 x 720-pixel resolution). The smartphone is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 from any breakage or scratches.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, the device will be paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage capacity (with UFS 3.1 storage). The device runs on the Android 13 operating system, based on ColorOS 13 and it further features the MariSilicon X NPU for enhanced image processing, said the company. The smartphone features a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The device comes with HDR10+ support along with 97 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

For those who like to do mobile photography, for that, the device comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel which is co-engineered with a Hasselblad 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide secondary shooter. For selfies, the inner display of the Find N2 Flip comes with a 32-megapixel camera. Also, would like to state that the device is capable to take selfies even from the main cameras too. The outer display could be used as a viewfinder for selfies.

