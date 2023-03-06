Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Apple's new iPhone factory near Bengaluru tipped to create 100,000 jobs

Apple is set to move its iPhone manufacturing facility from China to India. The tech giant is reportedly investing $700 million in a new plant to be located in Karnataka, India. The plant will be built on a 300-acre site, as confirmed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has also stated that the establishment of the new plant will generate up to 100,000 employment opportunities in India.

Foxconn, according to a Bloomberg report, is reportedly in the planning stages of constructing a new factory near the Bengaluru airport in Karnataka, India. The factory will be built on a 300-acre site and will primarily focus on manufacturing parts for iPhones, with rumours suggesting that it may also be used to assemble the devices.

Additionally, the report suggests that Foxconn may utilize the same site for manufacturing certain components for its new electric vehicle venture. At present, Apple has not made any official statement regarding these developments.

My trip this week supported Foxconn’s efforts to deepen partnerships, meet old friends and make new ones, and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said in his latest India visit.

The establishment of the proposed iPhone factory in India is expected to generate approximately 100,000 employment opportunities. However, this number pales in comparison to the current workforce at iPhone's assembly complex in Zhengzhou, China, which reportedly employs around 200,000 workers.

Violent protests erupted at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China, in November 2022, prompting over 20,000 workers, including new hires, to walk out of the facility. The workers cited poor working conditions as the reason for their dissatisfaction, and their protests had been building up over the previous few days. Foxconn attempted to restore order by offering newly recruited employees a payment of 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to leave the factory.

