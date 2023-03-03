Holi 2023: 6 Best tech gifts to cheer your dear ones on the festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Holi 2023: Some tech gadgets ideal for you to have

Holi, India’s most colourful, vibrant, and joyful festival is around the corner. People are all pulling up to celebrate with music and travel, but all they have to keep in mind is to be protected from water splashing on them, as this festival of colour is also about water, rain dance parties and more. So, choosing the right set of gadgets is a must- either to wear or to gift to anyone. Here we a set of devices which you can certainly choose for the Holi-day, which are waterproof and could be the best gifting option for the users.

Apple AirPods (Third Gen)

Image Source : APPLEApple Airpods

The third-gen AirPods are the sweet spot if you want to gift your iPhone-loving friend/family a set of wireless earbuds. They're a step up from the last-gen model in terms of sound, yet your partner is not likely to think you overspent like they might if you were to pony up for the AirPods Pro. Plus, they offer IPX4 water resistance and the same great ease of use as earlier models.

Price: Rs 19,900

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales

Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Speaker

Image Source : JBLJBL

This Bluetooth speaker is highly affordable and small enough to fit in your pocket. Due to its IPX7 classification for water resistance, it is also the ideal Holi gift. Moreover, it comes in a variety of colours, including Black, Blue, and Red, just like Holi. The speaker offers a 4W sound output with a frequency response range of 120Hz to 20KHz. You may establish a stereo configuration with two of these speakers for higher sound output if you purchase both. You can also extend the party's duration with up to nine hours of playback time.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

PLAYFIT CHAMP 2

Image Source : REDMIRedmi

The 1.69" Full Touch TFT Display, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, PLAYTIME of up to 5 Days, several training modes, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, and many other features make the PLAYFIT CHAMP2 smartwatch the ideal blend of premium style, performance, and comfort.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa

Philips All-in-one trimmer 7000 Series

Image Source : PHILIPSPhilips

This is the ultimate styling tool for the face, hair and body. It has 14 tools to craft your unique style from head to toe. It is priced at Rs 4,295.

Price: Rs. 4,295

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

OPPO Enco Air3

Image Source : OPPOOppo

The OPPO Enco Air3 can be your new go-to audio companion. It comes with an all-new transparent lid design, packs 13.4mm drivers, and lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge of the earbuds. The TWS comes in with a low latency rate of 97ms in dedicated game mode. It is available at Rs 2,999.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch

Image Source : PLAYFITPlayfit

Redmi’s Smart Band Pro SportsWatch is your friend in need with matters of Heart (Monitoring) Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch features a 1.47'' full AMOLED display that brings about a 66.7% super high screen-to-body ratio, giving you an amazing visual experience you've rarely had before. It can now display more items on the screen and is easier to navigate and control. You can also go anywhere from a cold shower at home to shallow beach water, as it is rated to 5 ATM. Redmi Smart Band Pro tracks your real-time heart rate 24 hours a day and delivers precise reviews in easy-to-read graphs; offers SpO₂ tracking and also monitors your sleep quality and patterns with care and accuracy. It is available at Rs 3,999.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Latest Technology News