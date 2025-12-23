Maharashtra Municipal Corporation polls: NCP reunion likely on cards; BJP, Shiv Sena finalise strategy Maharashtra Municipal Corporation polls: Pune has become central to these political developments, with both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party signalling their readiness to join hands for the civic elections.

Mumbai:

With the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including of BMC, approaching in January next year, political activity has intensified across key urban centres, particularly Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Mumbai. Back-channel talks, alliance negotiations and seat-sharing discussions are underway among major parties, signalling the possibility of unexpected political realignments.

The elections will be held on January 15, 2026 and the counting of votes will be taken up on January 17.

Pune has emerged as a focal point of these developments, with both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party indicating a willingness to come together for the civic polls. Meetings have already taken place between leaders of the Ajit Pawar and the Sharad Pawar groups, raising the likelihood of a joint electoral strategy in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations. An official announcement is expected soon.

Potential NCP reunion in Pune

Sources indicate that discussions between the two NCP factions have progressed positively, and there is growing momentum towards contesting the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal elections together. This would mark a significant political shift following the party split and could reshape the local political landscape.

There is also parallel deliberation on a broader anti-BJP front in Pune, involving the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Ajit Pawar reportedly spoke to Congress leader Satej Patil to explore the possibility of a Congress-NCP alliance in the city. However, these talks have not moved forward for now.

The Sharad Pawar faction is still weighing its options on whether to align with Shiv Sena UBT or the Congress. A key meeting involving Supriya Sule and other senior leaders is expected in Mumbai today, where a final decision is likely to be taken.

Mahayuti seat-sharing talks

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting between the BJP and Shiv Sena is scheduled to take place at the BJP office later today. While discussions are expected to focus on coordination and strategy, there is still no clarity on whether the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will be part of this arrangement.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance is set to hold the meeting on seat sharing for the upcoming polls. The meeting will be held after 2 pm at the BJP’s Dadar office and will include senior leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena.

From the BJP, Mumbai president Amit Satam, election in charge Ashish Shelar, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and MLA Pravin Darekar are expected to attend. Shiv Sena will be represented by leaders including Uday Samant, Rahul Shewale and Prakash Surve, among others. The outcome of this meeting is expected to play a key role in shaping the Mahayuti’s civic poll strategy in Mumbai.

Seat-sharing talks between Shiv Sena UBT and MNS

On the Opposition side, Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena held a late-night meeting, during which seat-sharing talks reportedly reached a final stage. Sources suggest that an understanding has largely been worked out, although MNS chief Raj Thackeray is said to prefer announcing the alliance only after all discussions are fully concluded.

