Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

If purchasing a new smart TV from your abode is on your cards, then this would be the right time to invest in one as a number of online and offline retailers are working towards offering discounts on their devices. We have shortlisted a set of smart TVs which could be a perfect piece for any home to deliver the best music under the price tag of Rs 45,000 (starting from 20,990). There are plenty of impressive options available in the markets that are just more than enough for a majority of people. Here are the hand-picked devices for your kind reference.

Hisense 43A6GE

The Hisense A6GE 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV takes your vision and sound experience to a new level with the Quad Core Processor. The Mali470MP is designed specifically for sensitive performance and expands the user experience to a new height. This TV comes with 300 nits brightness for giving you the perfect view. Having Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support this TV enables easy connectivity. Also, it offers multi-connectivity options with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports which make it more useful.

The TV set also includes software like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube, Zee5, Sony Liv, ErosNow, JioCinema, Voot, SunNxt, YuppTV, MX Player TV, Hungama, ALTBalaji, ShemarooMe, and many more on the Official Google Play Store. The Hisense A6GE 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV’s price shouldn’t hold you back as compared to its features.

Price: Rs 20,990

OnePlus Y1S Pro

The OnePlus Y1S Pro (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV comes with Built-in Google Assistant online. The innovative Gamma Engine improves display quality by intelligently adjusting the picture for ultra-clear content, bringing every scene to life.

Not just this, the OnePlus TV Y1S also brings the cinema to your living room. Up to 24W of razor-sharp, high-definition music pushes you due to powerful speakers. Whether you're watching a movie or a sporting event, strong and evocative music will elevate your experience. Every image is surrounded by an ocean of crystal-clear sound, thanks to Dolby Audio.

Price: Rs 27,999

Samsung Wondertainment Series UA43TE50FAKXXL

The 43-inch TV comes with full HD resolution and a super slim & stylish design that accounts for more than just a source of entertainment. The 20-watt audio output, built-in Alexa, and response time of 8 milliseconds make it one of the top buys. The voice-enabled search supported by multiple voice assistants helps regulate the television with ease.

Offering 178 degrees viewing angle, the TV is backed by 2 HDMI and 1 USB port along with a Dolby Digital Plus sound system.

Price: Rs 28,990/-

TCL QLED 4K TV C635

TCL C635 is a 4K TV that provides outstanding image quality and excellent audio effects with the help of Quantum Dot Technology and the ONKYO sound system. It definitely fits all you want for a brilliant TV. But the killer punch here is the super easy, fast, convenient user experience benefits of the Google TV Operating system.

The series is powered by Dolby Atmos which enhances the sound of entertainment from sporting events to TV shows. The TV enables faster streaming with efficient connectivity via 5.0 Bluetooth, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5 GHz), HDMI x 2 and USB 2.0. The QLED TV is equipped with 16 GB flash memory and 2 GB RAM and 64-bit Quad Core Processor.

Price: Rs 30,990

Thomson QLED Phoenix Series (Model: Q55H1001)

The smart TV comes with supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube. Running on Google TV operating system. The device supports an Ultra HD (4K) display with 3840 x 2160 pixels, giving a bright and vibrant display experience. Also, the sound output is great with a 40 W Dolby Atmos sound system, making it ideal for a home theatre experience. We reviewed the television for a couple of months to know how it works, and it was great in every aspect. I even had a movie experience at home with surround sound experience along with my 10 other friends and had a movie night which was perfect. In the box we get one LED TV, one remote control specially designed for the tv exclusively with dedicated supporting app buttons to get direct access, a manual along with two batteries and a wall mount. The TV is available on Flipkart.

Price: Rs 40,999

It is interesting to see that the market now has numerous good options to choose from that deliver top-class performance without picking on the customer’s choice and budget.

