Holi 2023: Tips to keep your wet smartphone functional

Holi 2023: With Holi just around the corner, your phone is suddenly far more vulnerable to getting wet. Although many modern smartphones have an IP classification for water protection, odd occurrences can still cause harm to your phone.

If your smartphone gets wet while you are enjoying your Holi colours and the phone is under warranty, the majority of smartphone manufacturers do not cover water damage. Nevertheless, some manufacturers, like Apple, provide a Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI) that may be seen to indicate whether the smartphone has come into contact with water or a liquid that contains water.

To keep your smartphone dry during the Holi there are various hacks. What should you do if water gets on your phone?

First, switch off your phone if it gets wet while you play Holi. Your device's odds of surviving water damage decrease the longer it is left on. In case the phone becomes wet, you must take out the battery after removing the back panel if you are still using a feature phone. Do not jiggle the smartphone to shake the water off. This is perhaps the second most crucial thing. This might push water into internal parts. Likewise, avoid using a hairdryer. Water may be forced inside the phone as a result. Moreover, a concentrated region of extreme heat might unintentionally harm other interior components. Keep in mind to wipe any moisture from the surface. Moreover, it is wise to avoid using smartphones for the rest of the day. Letting the water dry naturally is the plan. By immersing the phone inside a bag of rice for at least six hours, you can speed up the process. Avoid charging the phone when it is inactive as well. Remove the SIM card tray from the phone. Leave the phone switched off for a minimum of 48 hours and before turning it on make sure there are no water traces on it.

FAQs

Q1. How can I protect the phone from getting wet?

A1. Put the phone in an airtight bag to protect it from getting wet.

Q2. On which date Holi will be celebrated?

A2. March 8th

