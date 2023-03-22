Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Nothing Ear (2) launched at Rs 9,999: Features, availability and more

Nothing has officially unleashed the flagship earbuds named Ear (2) which is set to go on sale from March 28 onwards. The company has launched the device with its signature design and made it more compact and lighter than the ear (1).

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 22, 2023 21:39 IST
Nothing, a UK-based consumer tech company has officially unleashed their third earbuds named 'Ear (2)' in a short virtual event today. The event was led by Carl Pei, the co-founder of the company who spoke about the main highlights of the device along with its launch details. The new earbuds have been priced at Rs 9,999 and it is set to officially go on open sale from March 28 onwards. 

ALSO READ: Nothing Ear 2 Launch in India: LIVE Updates

Here are the features of the new flagship earbuds from Nothing: 

The new earbuds from the tech company have been designed, keeping their signature design as the utmost priority.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: New limit polls feature out for Android users

Earlier, people stated that the ear (1) was a little bulky, this time, the company focused on the weight of the buds and launched Ear (2) with just 4.5 grams of weight. The case is also made smaller than that which we saw in the ear (1).

It comes packed with an 11.6 mm custom driver, has 24bit Hi-Res Audio Certified with studio quality for enhanced listening experience and as Carl Pei said, it comes with a ‘Next-level Active Noise Cancellation’ feature to have trouble less and disturbance free experience- which is better than the ear (1), claims the company.

ALSO READ: Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Users can link two devices simultaneously- their mobile and laptop. Ear (1) will use its own intelligence to let you know which device are you using, and that you need the buds for the same. On the battery front, the new earbuds are capable to deliver up to 36 hrs of listening time, claims Nothing. 

The ‘Personal Sound Profile’ adjusts the equaliser in real time so that the content is optimised just for the user. One can stay connected to multiple devices at a go with the dual connection feature. And for the clearest call quality, Nothing has incorporated the Clear Voice Technology even smarter.

Those who would be interested to pair their new earbuds with their handsets could download the application named 'Nothing X' which is available on the Google Play store, Apple App Store and on the official website of the company (in.nothing.tech).  

The Ear (2) is available in white colour only. 

