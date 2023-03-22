Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Bard

Amid the growing buzz surrounding generative AI, many companies are rushing to explore this exciting new space. Google is the latest to jump on board, having recently revealed that it will be offering open access to its chatbot called Bard. Google has now announced that it will grant experimental limited access to Bard for select users in the US and UK and would be extended to more countries going forward.

ALSO READ: Looking forward to buying your first Smart TV to watch IPL? Here are 5 affordable TVs

Google claims that Bard can help users enhance their productivity, creativity, and curiosity. The chatbot operates in a similar manner to OpenAI's ChatGPT, in that users prompt it with a question or task, such as creating a recipe or planning a road trip, and it generates a response.

Image Source : HTTPS://TWITTER.COMGoogle Bard AI chatbot is now available; Here is how to get access

Bard operates independently of the Google search engine and generates textual responses based on prompts

ALSO READ: Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

However, unlike ChatGPT, Bard offers several versions or "drafts" of its answers, which the user can choose from. Additionally, users can ask follow-up questions or repeat their initial question if they are not satisfied with the responses provided.

Bard also includes a "Google it" button that enables users to convert their prompt into a more search-engine-friendly query and direct it to Google Search. However, according to a spokesperson, Google does not plan to advertise Bard on its search page, and users can only access it by visiting bard.google.com and signing up on the waitlist.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Users interested in accessing Google Bard on their Chrome browser, Mac, or iPad need to simply follow these steps:

Visit the Google Bard website. Click on the "Join waitlist" button. Sign in to your Google account Choose whether you would like to receive email updates from Google Bard and click "Yes, I'm in." Once you're granted access, Bard will be available as an add-on feature to Google's search engine.

This means that when you submit a query, you'll be presented with two sets of results - the typical search results from Google and a response from Bard.

Image Source : GOOGLE BARDGoogle Bard

ALSO READ: Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Google plans to roll out access to Bard in phases, hence everyone will not be able to use it right away. The company also intends to expand the availability of Bard to other languages and territories in the future.

Google has emphasized that Bard is an early experiment and will operate on an optimized version of LaMDA, the large language model that powers the tool. When users open Bard, they will receive a warning that the chatbot may not always provide accurate responses.

ALSO READ: Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

Initially, Bard will only be capable of processing text and will not respond to images or audio. Moreover, users will not be able to use Bard for coding. However, Google has indicated that these features will be added in the future.

Latest Technology News