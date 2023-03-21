Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : FIRE-BOLTT Fire-Boltt Legend

Fire-Boltt, a home-grown wearables brand has announced the launch of its all-new smartwatch – Legend. The new Bluetooth Calling smartwatch has been designed to encourage users to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Priced at Rs 2499, the smartwatch is available on the official website of Fireboltt as well as other offline stores.

Talking about the features, the smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.39-inch full-touch HD display and 240x240 pixels resolution. The Legend smartwatch is the by-product of technology meeting design. The smartwatch comes with 123 sports modes which enable users to track their performance on the go.

The wearable ensures that you never run out of training modes to use, whether you are swimming, cycling, or running. As the smartwatch is IP67 water-resistant, one does not need to fret about sweat or water splashes. It comes with a voice assistant which enables the users to give voice commands to the smartwatch and get things done on the go.

The smartwatch is the perfect health companion as it measures vitals like heart rate, SpO2, and sleep cycle with utmost accuracy. It is also equipped with a female health tracker. Moreover, the smartwatch comes with a slew of exciting features like inbuilt games, remote music control, remote camera control, weather updates, a sedentary reminder, a drink water reminder, an alarm, and a stopwatch. The smartwatch also provides smart notifications so that you never miss any important message or notification.

Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “In our endeavour to create a long-lasting relationship with our customers, we have always strived to give them options that are compatible to their ever-evolving needs. Our futuristic approach supplemented by our team’s relentless efforts enables us to bring the best of technology at affordable pricing to our customers. The launch of Legend is yet another step in this direction.”

Fire-Boltt Legend is available in 5 colour variants- Black, Gold Pink, Silver Grey, Champagne Gold, and Light Gold Red.

