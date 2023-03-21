Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with Bugatti, introduces two exclusive supercars

PUBG Mobile gamers will be able to practically drive the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire as part of the cooperation.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 12:57 IST
PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale mobile game, has announced a collaboration with Bugatti, the luxury sports car manufacturer. As part of the collaboration, PUBG Mobile will introduce two exclusive Bugatti supercars in the game, offering players a chance to drive some of the most sought-after vehicles in the world.

The announcement of the collaboration was made through PUBG Mobile's official social media handles. The two supercars that will be added to the game are the  Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and  Bugatti La Voiture Noir. Both vehicles are known for their incredible speed, power, and design, making them a perfect fit for the adrenaline-fueled gameplay of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile users may get the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire as part of the game's version 2.5 update from March 17 until April 30.

Unlockable colour schemes, as well as Bugatti-themed decorations and parachutes, will also be available.

The Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse costs US$2.2 million in the real world, but as part of the event, PUBG Mobile players may virtually test drive the supercar.

While only one Bugatti La Voiture Noire was produced in the actual world, as part of the game's cooperation with Bugatti, PUBG Mobile gamers may now digitally experience this special supercar.

The two exclusive Bugatti supercars to PUBG Mobile are expected to enhance the overall gaming experience, offering players a chance to experience the thrill of driving some of the world's most iconic vehicles. The announcement has been met with excitement by players, who are eagerly anticipating the release of the new content.

 

