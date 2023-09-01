Sony unveils lineup for September's PlayStation Plus monthly games

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK September announcement

Sony has unveiled the September 2023 free games lineup for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, featuring Saints Row, Black Desert: Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. Starting on September 5, players can download these titles for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Saints Row | PS4, PS5

Embark on an adventure in Saints Row for PS4 and PS5, exploring the vast and dynamic playground of Santo Ileso. This expansive world sets the stage for an exhilarating sandbox experience filled with exciting side activities, criminal escapades, and epic missions. Navigate the city using various means – be it shooting, driving, or wingsuiting – all in pursuit of your rise to dominance. Seize control of each city block, engage in battles with rival factions, and establish your rule over the urban landscape. Join forces with a friend for co-op play, accessible anytime, without interrupting the action-packed gameplay.

Black Desert – Traveler Edition | PS4

Embark on an adventure within the fantasy MMORPG, Black Desert - Traveler Edition, on PS4. Immerse yourself in a vast open world featuring dynamic PvE combat, expansive PvP siege wars, and diverse character classes. Tailor your gameplay by specializing in different combat styles or dedicating your efforts to activities like trade, fishing, horse training, and more. The Traveler Edition includes the base game and several add-ons*, offering an enriched gaming experience.

Generation Zero

Step into a captivating open-world adventure with Generation Zero. This first-person experience unfolds in the challenging landscapes of 1980s Sweden. Face off against menacing machine foes either solo or alongside three friends in seamless online co-op. Unravel the mysteries shrouding the region while engaging in strategic guerilla combat against the mechanical adversaries. Salvage materials from defeated enemies to craft essential gear, weaponry, and ammo. Establish and reinforce bases across the island as you embark on a journey to reclaim your homeland.

August's PlayStation Plus Essential games — Dreams, Death’s Door, and PGA Tour 2K23 — can still be acquired until September 4th.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the foundational tier of Sony Interactive Entertainment's subscription service, offering online multiplayer access, monthly free game offerings for PS4 and PS5, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. Pricing for PlayStation Plus subscriptions will increase next month; the 12-month Essential subscription will rise from $59.99 to $79.99, and Extra and Premium-tier 12-month subscriptions will see price hikes of $35 and $40, respectively.

