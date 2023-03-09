Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

PS5 is powered by an octa-core processor which is further based on Zen 2 architecture. the console has been clocked with 10.28 TFLOPS and AMD RDNA 2 GPU. It comes packed with 825GB of storage and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM to give strength to run high graphic games smoothly.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 09, 2023 17:25 IST
Playstation 5
Image Source : PLAYSTATION Playstation 5

Sony has recently announced the PlayStation 5 has been restocked in India and those who are willing to buy it can pre-order the same from March 10 onwards. The pre-booking will start at 12 noon (IST) onwards from tomorrow. It has been reported that there were a lot of PlayStation 5 which got restocks across India, which means there will be no shortage of the units now, which was a concern earlier. 

ALSO READ: Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits go up to 120 per day

The PS5 was first introduced in 2020 for the first time and it witnessed two restocks last month. The gaming console is being sold via local vendors across the country, making it easily available in the market.

PlayStation 5: When to expect the restocked?

As per Sony, the PS5 will be back in stock tomorrow, i.e. on March 10 (2023). 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: 'Push name within chat list' feature for iOS beta to roll out soon

Pre-booking will start from?

The pre-booking will start from 12 noon onwards.

India Tv - Playstation 5

Image Source : PLAYSTATIONPlaystation 5

PS5: Price in India?

The latest Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) witnessed a price rise recently. The PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at Rs 44,990, whereas the PS5 disc version will be priced at Rs 54,990. Furthermore, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle will be priced at Rs 59,390.

Where to buy PS5?

During the forthcoming restock, the new PS5 will be available for pre-order online from the following:

  1. ShopAtSC
  2. GamesTheShop
  3. Amazon
  4. Flipkart
  5. Vijay Sales
  6. Croma
  7. Reliance Digital 

All the above e-commerce websites will let the users accept the pre-orders for the PS5 which is starting from 12 pm tomorrow. 

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

This is a must to mention, that for those who are willing to have a PS5 but are unable to book it during the preorder time band, then the restock is expected to happen by later this month or maybe early in April 2023. One can also check for stock in the nearby local electronic stores.

PlayStation 5: What are the specifications? 

In 2020, Sony released the two variants of Playstation 5: PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. 

The standard edition (PS5) has the Blu-Ray disc drive, whereas the digital edition does not feature it- and this is the only difference between both the PS5 models. 

India Tv - Playstation 5

Image Source : PLAYSTATION Playstation 5

Furthermore, the PS5 is powered by an octa-core processor which is further based on Zen 2 architecture. the console has been clocked with 10.28 TFLOPS and AMD RDNA 2 GPU. It comes packed with 825GB of storage and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM to give strength to run high graphic games smoothly. The gamer can further use a suitable NVMe SSD to increase the storage on their PS5 console, claims the company.

