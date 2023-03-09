Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
  WhatsApp Update: 'Push name within chat list' feature for iOS beta to roll out soon

WhatsApp Update: 'Push name within chat list' feature for iOS beta to roll out soon

The new feature will enable the iOS beta user to know the details of the unknown contact, without even saving the number of the sender. This will help the participants of the larger group chats to track who is texting the messages, and respond accordingly.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 09, 2023 12:29 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a new 'Push name within the chat list' feature for the iOS beta.

Beta testers will be able to see the push names within the chat list instead of looking at the phone numbers displayed every when someone texts the user- rather than receiving a message from an unknown group member, WABetainfo reports. 

ALSO READ: ChatGPT surpasses Facebook and WhatsApp: Know-how?

This feature will enable the iOS beta user to make the users understand easily, who the unknown contact is, without even saving the number of the sender. It will be helpful for the participants of the larger group chats, where users are unable to keep a track of who is sending the message- certainly going to help more for recognition.

Is the feature available for the masses?

At present, the feature is only available for some iOS beta testers, which could be manually installed. The latest version of WhatsApp beta from the TestFlight app is expected to arrive soon for more users soon, date not specified by the time of writing, the report further stated.

ALSO READ: Boult Audio launches 'Curve ANC' Neckband with 40 hours of battery life: Know-more

Also, the report further mentioned that the messaging platform has been working on a new feature (iOS beta exclusive) which will enable the user to set an expiry date for the groups soon, saving the device with unused groups.

When the feature will officially be released, users will be able to select various options to expire the group- like one day, one week or a customised date.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is developing a split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

Inputs from IANS

