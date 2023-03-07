Boult Audio launches 'Curve ANC' Neckband with 40 hours of battery life: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Boult Audio launched 'Curve ANC' neckband

Boult Audio, a home-grown consumer electronics company has launched a new neckband- 'Curve ANC' which has been priced at Rs 1,299 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and the official website of the company. The newly launched neckband enables the users to experience 40 hours of playtime, and 30 hours of playtime with ANC on. Curve ANC neckband is powered with twin noise cancellation features- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The neckband comes in two shades- black and green.

Varun Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Boult Audio said, “We are delighted to launch another product in line with our Made in India flagship stride, in which products are crafted in India and for India. Curve ANC neckband is specially designed to give the ultimate experience of active noise cancellation, extraordinary power bass, uninterrupted calling, and listening experience with the gaming on-the-go feature. Neckbands have always been one of the hero product categories at Boult Audio, and combining cutting-edge technology with them drives them to grant a uniquely entertaining experience.”

Boult Audio claims to deliver crisp and long listening experience and comes with Type-C fast charging, which delivers around 15 hours of playtime in a mere 10 minutes of charging.

The neckband also offers combined ANC and ENC expertise to its consumers. The device claims to deliver a seamless and crystal-clear calling experience with the Zen ™ mode Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) mic, the 30 dB Active Noise Cancellation feature allows users to cancel unwanted noise and enjoy a lifelike audio experience.

Furthermore, Curve ANC features a 60ms ultra-low latency Combat™ gaming mode with which users can have a lag-free and lag-free gaming experience, says the company. Also, the dual pairing option enables multiple device connectivity in parallel, so phone calls and gaming sessions can both be carried out simultaneously and seamlessly.

Boult Audio’s newly launched Curve ANC neckband also comprises massive 12 mm drivers and a subwoofer coupled with BoomXTM Rich Bass technology to give a new level of depth in the bass to music lovers. Other best-in-class features include Bluetooth 5.3 Blink & Pair technology, premium touch controls, voice assistance, IPX5 water resistance, and magnetic drivers. All these features contribute to excellent performance with a stylish feel, comfortable wear, and uninterrupted entertainment.

