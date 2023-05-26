Follow us on Image Source : KRAFTON KRAFTON launches Road To Valor: Empires tournament, winner to get 10 Lakhs

KRAFTON, Inc., the renowned South Korean video game developer, has recently unveiled the inaugural Road To Valor: Empires Open Championship, featuring an impressive prize pool of Rs 10 lakhs. The realm of strategy gaming in India has experienced a notable upswing in promising talent, and this tournament aims to offer players a valuable platform to enhance their skills and establish a prominent presence in the competitive world of Esports.

The highly anticipated Road To Valor: Empires Open Championship is scheduled to kick off in June, with specific dates and further information about the tournament to be disclosed in the near future. Gamers and enthusiasts can expect exciting updates and announcements regarding this upcoming competition.

In addition to the tournament announcement, KRAFTON has unveiled dedicated Esports channels as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering the growth of the Esports ecosystem in the country. The KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube Channel will act as a central hub for Esports enthusiasts, providing captivating content, exciting competitions, and updates on KRAFTON's Esports events.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the Road To Valor: Empires Open Championship and the launch of KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS channels. We believe India has a strong talent pool in strategy gaming, and we hope this tournament provides a platform for all aspiring players in this segment. India has always been an important market for us, and we are committed to nurturing the Esports ecosystem in the country.”

Gamers who are interested to participate in the championship can visit the official website of the ‘Road To Valor: Empires’ game or the official page of the game on Instagram and also on the youtube page of KRAFTON India Esports, which recently got launched in India.

