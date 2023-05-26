Airtel launches Rs 599 Platinum family Plan, supporting 9 add-on connections: DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel launches Rs 599 Platinum family Plan

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom player of India has introduced a new Platinum family plan worth Rs 599. The plan has been introduced to meet the varied requirements of its postpaid customers. This plan offers numerous advantages for individuals looking for postpaid services with multiple connections and comprehensive mobile services. Airtel aims to provide excellent value and convenience through this offering.

Airtel Platinum Plan for Rs 599

Airtel has introduced a new Rs 599 Platinum plan which has been designed for customers who desire two bundled connections and a premium postpaid experience. This plan offers a wide range of features and benefits to elevate the overall postpaid service. Here are the offerings of the plan:

The new plan comes bundled with the benefit of 2 connections customers can add a maximum of 9 add-on connections to their postpaid plans, enabling a number of users to have a connected ecosystem The plan includes free add-on connections, but customers also have the option to avail of paid add-on connections at a reasonable cost of Rs 299 per connection. Each paid add-on connection receives 30GB of data along with unlimited voice and SMS benefits. Customers will get unlimited calls - local, STD and roaming customers will get a 105GB monthly data allowance The primary connection receives a monthly data allocation of 75GB, and each add-on connection is granted an additional 30GB of data. As an introductory benefit, Airtel postpaid users could avail of unlimited 5G data on all their connections. This means that any 5G data usage will not be counted towards the plan's data quota. OTT Benefits: Customers can enjoy a 6-month of Amazon Prime membership for free, 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar for mobile, handset protection, Xstream Play Mobile Pack, and premium access to Wynk and Hello Tunes services. These additional benefits come at no extra cost with the plan. The plan includes free add-on connections, but customers also have the option to avail of paid add-on connections at a reasonable cost of Rs 299 per connection. Each paid add-on connection receives 30GB of data along with unlimited voice and SMS benefits. Data Overage and Rollover: Airtel postpaid allows the user for the data rollover, enabling the user to accumulate up to 200GB of unused data every month. Furthermore, if the data quota gets exhausted, a value-based charge of 2p/MB will be applicable to the user's plan. Airtel Thanks Benefits for Life and Travel: Customers will be provided with additional benefits like Blue Ribbon Bag Unlimited, a service which guarantees the prompt return of undelivered baggage. Moreover, customers will also receive a complimentary one-year membership to Apollo 24 by 7 Circle.

ALSO READ: More than 100 million mobile users in India quit their existing telecom operators: Know why?

ALSO READ: YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

Latest Technology News