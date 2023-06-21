Krafton and Bugatti collaborate to add new luxury cars in BGMI: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : KRAFTON Krafton and Bugatti collaborate

KRAFTON, a South Korean gaming company has recently announced a partnership with Bugatti, the iconic automotive haute couture brand. This collaboration brings an exclusive opportunity for players of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) to experience the thrill of driving two of the world's most luxurious supercars. Players could acquire the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, from June 20th to August 6th. It will also have a themed Bugatti ornament- a secret colour theme and a parachute too.

At the forefront of automotive fame, the Bugatti Veyron series has propelled the brand to new heights. Among them, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse stands out as one of the fastest and most powerful production roadsters globally, embodying the essence of speed. Initially priced at $2.2 million and currently sold out worldwide, this world-record-setting vehicle can now be experienced virtually within the game.

As part of this collaboration, players will also have the extraordinary opportunity to drive the remarkable Bugatti La Voiture Noire. This exceptional car was unveiled as a tribute to Bugatti's 110th anniversary and pays homage to the famous Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, a long-lost masterpiece. With only one model in existence, the "La Voiture Noire" represents a blend of Bugatti's history, design philosophy, and automotive haute couture. BGMI players can now enjoy an unparalleled and unique experience with this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Bugatti, renowned internationally for over 110 years, has solidified its position as the epitome of exclusivity in the supercar industry. The brand is known for its pioneering spirit, relentless pursuit of perfection, and harmonious fusion of elegance and power in its designs. Bugatti continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering, constantly striving for innovation and setting new benchmarks in the realm of automotive design.

ALSO READ: Google is being sued for engaging in illegal monopolistic practices: Know more

The partnership between KRAFTON, Inc. and Bugatti brings together two industry leaders from different domains to provide players with an unforgettable experience. By integrating the legendary Bugatti supercars into BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, gamers can now indulge in the opulence and high-performance world of Bugatti, even if only virtually. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both the gaming and automotive industries, showcasing the limitless possibilities that arise from cross-sector partnerships and the boundless imagination of gaming developers.

ALSO READ: Twitch users engage 'AI Jesus' chatbot for dating and gaming advice

ALSO READ: Elon Musk responds to Jack Dorsey's allegations: 'Twitter does not have a choice but...'

Latest Technology News