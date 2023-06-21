Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk responds to Jack Dorsey's allegations: 'Twitter does not have a choice but...'

Elon Musk responds to Jack Dorsey's allegations: 'Twitter does not have a choice but...'

Musk emphasized that Twitter must comply with local government laws worldwide, stating that failure to do so would result in the platform being shut down. He stressed the importance of working within the confines of each country's legal framework.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2023 10:11 IST
elon musk, jack dorsey, tech news
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk responded to Jack Dorsey's allegation against the Government of India

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey had recently been accused of pressure from other governments of the world including India. Today, the head of the company Elon Musk has spoken openly about this. Talking to the Indian media, Musk said that Twitter has no option but to obey the local governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) met Elon Musk in New York on the first day of the US tour. 

 After meeting PM Modi, Elon Musk openly praised him and while talking to the media, Musk said, 'I am a fan of PM Modi.' He further shared his plan of visiting India in 2024.

Musk cannot apply America's rules to the whole world

In a conversation with the media, Musk clearly stated that he cannot apply America's rules to the whole world. If we don't follow local government laws, we will be shut down. The best solution for this is that we should work according to the law in any country where we exist. It is also impossible for us to do more than just abide by the law of the countries. We will be doing our best to provide freedom of expression. But it should be within the ambit of local law.

Jack Dorsey’s allegations

Let us tell you that recently Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey made allegations against the Government of India. Jack Dorsey said that the Narendra Modi government had put pressure on Twitter during the farmer's movement. He claimed that Twitter was "requested" several times by the government to shut down Twitter accounts that were covering the movement and criticizing the government on the issue. The government also reportedly threatened to shut down Twitter in India and raid employees' homes if they did not do so.

ALSO READ: Japanese government to remove the monopoly of Apple and Google's app stores

Related Stories
Linda Yaccarino, new CEO of Twitter said - Building Twitter 2.0 Together

Linda Yaccarino, new CEO of Twitter said - Building Twitter 2.0 Together

Twitter limits number of DMs sent by non-Blue users

Twitter limits number of DMs sent by non-Blue users

Twitter is being evicted from its office | Here is WHY

Twitter is being evicted from its office | Here is WHY

Twitter CEO suspends PlainSite and founder's ac, ignites free speech concerns

Twitter CEO suspends PlainSite and founder's ac, ignites free speech concerns

Twitter rivals 'Post' and 'Spill' arrives on iOS: All you need to know

Twitter rivals 'Post' and 'Spill' arrives on iOS: All you need to know

'BEWARE of Twitter': Report tags platform as the worst major social media platform for LGBTQ+ group

'BEWARE of Twitter': Report tags platform as the worst major social media platform for LGBTQ+ group

How to use Twitter Highlights: Elon Musk brings new feature to showcase your top tweets

How to use Twitter Highlights: Elon Musk brings new feature to showcase your top tweets

Musk to visit India in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which he addressed the media and said that the company will invest in India in the near future. After meeting the PM, Musk openly appreciated and said, 'I am a fan of PM Modi.' He further stated that India has more possibilities than any other big country in the world. That's why I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. Musk also told that he will visit India next year (2024).

ALSO READ: Elon Musk is excited about the future of India, plans to visit in 2024: Know more

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News