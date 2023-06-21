Elon Musk responds to Jack Dorsey's allegations: 'Twitter does not have a choice but...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk responded to Jack Dorsey's allegation against the Government of India

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey had recently been accused of pressure from other governments of the world including India. Today, the head of the company Elon Musk has spoken openly about this. Talking to the Indian media, Musk said that Twitter has no option but to obey the local governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) met Elon Musk in New York on the first day of the US tour.

After meeting PM Modi, Elon Musk openly praised him and while talking to the media, Musk said, 'I am a fan of PM Modi.' He further shared his plan of visiting India in 2024.

Musk cannot apply America's rules to the whole world

In a conversation with the media, Musk clearly stated that he cannot apply America's rules to the whole world. If we don't follow local government laws, we will be shut down. The best solution for this is that we should work according to the law in any country where we exist. It is also impossible for us to do more than just abide by the law of the countries. We will be doing our best to provide freedom of expression. But it should be within the ambit of local law.

Jack Dorsey’s allegations

Let us tell you that recently Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey made allegations against the Government of India. Jack Dorsey said that the Narendra Modi government had put pressure on Twitter during the farmer's movement. He claimed that Twitter was "requested" several times by the government to shut down Twitter accounts that were covering the movement and criticizing the government on the issue. The government also reportedly threatened to shut down Twitter in India and raid employees' homes if they did not do so.

ALSO READ: Japanese government to remove the monopoly of Apple and Google's app stores

Musk to visit India in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which he addressed the media and said that the company will invest in India in the near future. After meeting the PM, Musk openly appreciated and said, 'I am a fan of PM Modi.' He further stated that India has more possibilities than any other big country in the world. That's why I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. Musk also told that he will visit India next year (2024).

ALSO READ: Elon Musk is excited about the future of India, plans to visit in 2024: Know more

Latest Technology News