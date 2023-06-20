Follow us on Image Source : TWITCH Twitch users engage 'AI Jesus' chatbot for dating and gaming advice

Twitch, the live video-streaming platform, has become a hub for thousands of social media users seeking conversation with an AI chatbot known as "AI Jesus." Trained to imitate the personality of Jesus Christ, the chatbot is available 24/7 to engage in discussions and answer a variety of questions.

Quartz reports that the algorithm behind AI Jesus enables it to respond in a calm, monotone voice while appearing to lip-sync the words. Following a temporary suspension on June 15, the chatbot made a comeback on Twitch on June 16 and has already amassed over 40,000 followers.

The bio for the ask_jesus Twitch account invites users to join AI Jesus on a journey through life, offering spiritual guidance, friendship, and a listening ear. Initially created to answer questions about Christianity and the Bible, the chatbot has now expanded its capabilities to provide dating advice, gaming tips, and more.

While some users pose provocative or outrageous questions, many turn to AI Jesus for explanations on complex Bible narratives, global issues like inflation, conflicts such as the Ukraine war, and even technical troubleshooting for computer glitches, as noted in the report.

The Singularity Group, a Germany-based organization of tech activists dedicated to making a positive impact, developed AI Jesus. They combined OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 models with PlayHT, a text-to-voice generator, to bring the chatbot to life.

This isn't the first time AI-powered chatbots have been used to facilitate spiritual or philosophical conversations. In February, Chatsonic's content creation platform introduced "BhagavadGita.ai - Talk to Lord Krishna," allowing users to engage in conversational interactions with the Hindu deity.

Additionally, Sukuru Sai Vineet, a software engineer at Google India, launched Gita GPT, an app powered by GPT-3 that provides answers to life's issues based on insights from the Bhagavad Gita.

