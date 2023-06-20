Follow us on Image Source : VIMEO Vimeo launches AI tools, including ChatGPT-powered scriptwriter: Here's all you need to know

Video platform Vimeo has unveiled its latest suite of AI-powered tools designed to simplify the video editing process for creators. The new tools specifically target individuals who may lack the necessary skills, time, or resources to efficiently create and edit videos.

Among the three AI tools introduced is a text-based video editor that streamlines the editing process. With a single click, the tool can automatically remove extended pauses and filler words such as "um" and "ah." Furthermore, users can search for specific terms within the generated transcript and easily delete unwanted sections of the video. For those aiming to create short clips for social media, a search function allows users to find a particular word, highlight it, and select "keep only this" to extract the desired clip.

Ashraf Alkarmi, Vimeo's Chief Product Officer, mentioned that the integration of AI technology has significantly improved what was previously a time-consuming and challenging process for customers. The primary objective is to enhance users' experiences, particularly for those who may not have prior video production experience. Vimeo claims that the new AI integration will expedite the video creation process, offering a smoother workflow for users.

Another noteworthy addition is the script generator, which employs OpenAI's GPT technology to create comprehensive scripts based on user input such as text prompts, desired video length, and preferred tone (e.g., confident, funny, casual). This feature integrates into the editing suite through the API, further enhancing the efficiency of the video creation process.

Vimeo's AI toolset also includes an on-screen teleprompter that displays scripts with customizable font size and pacing, enabling creators to maintain eye contact with the camera while staying on script.

The AI-powered features are available to all subscribers of Vimeo's Standard and Pro subscriptions. During the seven-day trial period, users can test these tools for free. However, to continue using them, a subscription is required, priced at $20 per month when billed annually.

