Elon Musk introduces 'Twitter Highlights': Here's everything you need to know

Twitter has introduced a new feature called the "highlights tab" for its Blue subscribers, similar to Instagram's highlights feature. This addition allows users to highlight tweets on their profiles, showcasing their best content. The announcement of this feature came from Elon Musk, who is known for his enthusiasm for rolling out updates on Twitter.

Elon Musk retweeted a post from Doge Designer, stating that the 'Highlights Tab' is now live on Twitter.

To use this feature, users can select tweets they want to highlight and click on the three dots at the top right corner of the tweet. From there, they can choose the 'Add/Remove from Highlights' option to add or remove the tweet from their highlights which enables them to add any tweet of their choice to their Highlights tab.

Once added, these highlighted tweets will be displayed on the user's profile, creating a separate feed dedicated to showcasing their top content. This feature serves various purposes, including impressing potential subscribers with engaging tweets, demonstrating knowledge or humor, or acting as a promotional tool.

While the exact benefits of this feature are yet to be fully determined, previous analyses indicate that most Twitter interactions take place within the feed itself, with fewer users exploring individual profiles.

For brands, this feature presents an opportunity to showcase products, and customer endorsements through Quote tweets, reviews, and more. It serves as a product showcase, offering additional exposure to relevant content.

Although the tweet highlights tab may not have a significant impact on overall engagement, it is certainly worth exploring for Twitter Blue subscribers who aim to enhance their presence on the platform and use it as an additional promotional tool.

Furthermore, the company is reportedly planning to implement restrictions on the number of direct messages (DMs) that non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi recently tweeted about this development, stating that Twitter is working on limiting the number of DMs before requiring users to sign up for Twitter Blue

