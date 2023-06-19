Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces in-app chat support on Windows beta: Know about latest update

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new in-app chat support feature for its Windows beta version. According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta users can now receive assistance within a WhatsApp chat by simply asking for help.

With this new feature, users no longer have to leave the application to get their queries answered. They can now initiate a chat and receive support right within the app itself. However, for those who prefer to receive assistance via email, that option is still available.

The introduction of in-app chat support is expected to be a time-saving and convenient feature for users. It allows them to resolve issues and seek assistance without having to switch between different apps or services. By providing support within a chat, the company aims to streamline the user experience and make problem-solving more efficient.

To access this feature, users need to install the latest update of WhatsApp for Windows. While the update may not be immediately visible on the Microsoft Store for all users, it is expected to roll out gradually over the coming days.

In addition to the chat support feature, WhatsApp also recently introduced a crop tool for the drawing editor in its Windows beta version. This tool enables users to crop images directly within the app, eliminating the need to use external editing tools.

WhatsApp users on the Windows beta version can now also take advantage of the message editing feature, which allows them to correct mistakes or update information even after sending a message. However, this editing capability is limited to messages that are edited within 15 minutes of being sent, and it is not possible to edit messages sent from a different device.

