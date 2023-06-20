Follow us on Image Source : ASUS Asus brings all-in-one A5 Series desktop in India: Price, specs and availability

Taiwanese tech company Asus has unveiled its latest desktop offering, the All-in-One A5 Series A5402, in India. According to the company, the device boasts superior sound quality and a minimalistic design. Priced at Rs 94,990, customers can purchase the Asus A5402 from the company's offline and online stores, as well as other prominent e-commerce platforms.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group at ASUS India, highlighted the importance of delivering computing solutions that seamlessly integrate with the modern lifestyle. As hybrid workstyles gain prominence among professionals, Asus is aiming to provide versatility, style, reliable performance, and productivity.

The Asus A5402 desktop features a 23-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS panel with touchscreen functionality for intuitive usage. Weighing 7.2 kg (8.9 kg with the stand), the device showcases a sleek and stylish design, complemented by integrated high-quality stereo speakers and a subwoofer.

Notably, the A5402 can be used in portrait mode, thanks to its stand that supports tilt, pivot, and height adjustments.

The A5402 boasts fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter. With its premium build, the desktop seamlessly blends into any interior aesthetic, the company mentioned.

Under the hood, the AIO A5402 is powered by Intel's 13th Gen i5 processors. The configurations include options for up to 16GB RAM. Whether for work or entertainment, this desktop offers an immersive user experience with superior sound quality, intuitive touch functionality, and a visually pleasing design, the company noted.

Recently, Asus has also officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 10 which is scheduled to be launched in Taiwan on June 29, and the event is set to take place at 6:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time.

Inputs from IANS

