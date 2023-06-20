Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING CEO CARL PEI Nothing CEO teases transparent USB type-c cable for upcoming Phone (2)

Carl Pei, CEO of London-based consumer electronics brand Nothing, has unveiled a transparent USB Type-C cable for their upcoming smartphone, the 'Phone (2)'. Pei shared an image of the see-through cable on Twitter, expressing his satisfaction by stating, "Man, our new USB Type-C cable is 'nice.'

The company has recently announced that its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2) will be launched in India on July 11. Renowned for its unique designs and features, the company revealed that the Phone (2) will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, positioning it in the premium-tier category.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset features an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data compared to the ISP used in their previous model, Phone (1). This upgrade promises enhanced camera capabilities and improved image processing.

In a bid to prioritize sustainability, Recently, Nothing also announced that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India, catering specifically to the Indian market. The smartphone aims to be one of the most eco-friendly options available, focusing on recycled and plastic-free packaging, renewable energy usage, and extended product lifespan.

As per the company, Nothing obtained certification from SGS_SA, a Swiss multinational firm specializing in inspection, verification, testing, and certification services. The Phone (2) achieved a certified carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, which is over 5 kg lower than its predecessor, Phone (1).

The introduction of the transparent USB Type-C cable adds an interesting aesthetic touch to their offerings, Meanwhile, The launch event for Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled for July 11 at 8:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the official website of the company, as well as its YouTube channel.

