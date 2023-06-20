Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp enhances privacy with option to silence calls from unknown number: Know about latest update

WhatsApp's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently unveiled a new privacy feature called "Silence Unknown Callers." This new addition aims to empower users by granting them control over incoming calls and strengthening their protection against spam, scams, and fake calls. According to a company statement, this feature automatically screens out unknown callers, enhancing user security.

“You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control", mentioned Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

When enabled, the feature ensures that unfamiliar calls do not ring on the user's device. However, these calls remain visible in the user's call list.

Moreover, WhatsApp has also introduced a comprehensive tool called "Privacy Checkup" to educate users about the platform's protective options. This step-by-step feature assists users in navigating crucial privacy settings and selecting an appropriate level of protection, combining these options into a single location.

The company mentioned safeguarding message privacy remains a fundamental principle driving its development. While end-to-end encryption forms the bedrock of secure messaging and calling.

Notably, WhatsApp recently launched Chat Lock which enables users to safeguard sensitive conversations with a password. The platform also offers features like Disappearing Messages, which automatically vanish over time, and View Once, which prevents recipients from taking screenshots. Additionally, users can also maintain their online presence as private.

As WhatsApp evolves, it continues to enhance its security measures, offering users a safer and more private communication experience. Through ongoing innovation and the integration of robust privacy features, the company aims to remain at the forefront of secure messaging services.

Recently, the company has also introduced a screen-sharing feature for Android users, now the company has extended this functionality to iOS users, including iPhone users. This expansion allows iPhone users to use the screen-sharing feature.

