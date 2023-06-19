Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft Teams launches public preview for collaborative notes feature

Microsoft has recently unveiled a new feature for its video conferencing platform, Teams. The Collaborative notes feature is now available to everyone on the public preview channel which aims to enhance the meeting experience by simplifying the process of creating agendas and managing action items.

In a blog post, the company expressed excitement over the public preview of Collaborative notes, which allows users to collaborate on agendas, take notes together, and track follow-up tasks.

The introduction of Collaborative notes eliminates the common obstacle of having a single note-taker during meetings. Instead, it enables multiple participants to view and contribute to the agenda and notes, improving accuracy and inclusivity at every stage.

ALSO READ: RadioGPT introduces World's first AI DJ: Here's all you need to know

According to the company, Collaborative notes are built as Loop components, ensuring synchronization across all platforms where they are shared, including Outlook, Teams chat, the Loop app, Word for the web, and Whiteboard.

To begin building an agenda together, users can share Collaborative notes in a Teams chat or email. This approach ensures that every participant can contribute their topics for review, regardless of their preferred Microsoft app.

During the meeting, all attendees can add last-minute agenda items, co-edit meeting notes, and draft and assign tasks in real time. The company highlights that participants can easily identify who is working on the Collaborative notes as the information is displayed at the top. Furthermore, by clicking on the text, users can identify who wrote each part of the notes.

Additionally, users have the option to grant their team members permission to update notes, check off completed tasks, and add new follow-up items from anywhere. This flexibility enables teams to stay organized and collaborate seamlessly, even when working remotely or across different locations.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 to launch with Wi-Fi 7 support: Know more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News