RadioGPT introduces World's first AI DJ: Here's all you need to know

In a groundbreaking move, a radio station in the United States has made history by introducing the world's first full-time DJ powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Alpha Media's KBFF Live 95.5 FM, based in the US, has employed Futuri Media's RadioGPT software to create an AI/synthetic version of their midday host, Ashley Elzinga, for their midday show.

The innovative development aims to enhance the station's content creation capabilities and offer more timely and comprehensive information to its audiences and clients.

According to IANS, Alpha Media's EVP of Content, Phil Becker, expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of AI in radio broadcasting, stating that it enables the station to be more flexible than ever before. The implementation of RadioGPT allows them to feature their content creators in additional instances, with greater frequency.

In a recent video shared on Twitter by the radio station, Elzinga is seen jokingly commenting on the AI host, indicating that she has the day off.

Alpha Media emphasizes that the introduction of the AI DJ will not replace the real Ashley Elzinga, ensuring that concerns among local DJs are alleviated. Elzinga will continue to receive her regular pay while working alongside her AI counterpart.

Reportedly, The AI host, modeled after Elzinga, mimics her voice remarkably well, sounding conversational and relaxed in interactions with listeners. In one video, the AI Ashley informs a lucky caller that they have won tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

In a separate development, Spotify, the music streaming platform, has also introduced its own AI feature called "DJ" to premium customers in the UK and Ireland. Previously available to premium subscribers in the United States and Canada since February, this AI feature offers personalized and curated music recommendations.

While the radio station assures that the real DJ will remain an integral part of their programming, the AI-powered DJ represents a significant step forward in the industry, showcasing the potential of AI in enhancing the radio listening experience.

