Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it

Lok Sabha Elections 2024​ : The voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on May 7 (Tuesday). 93 constituencies in 11 states and Union Territories will go to polls on Tuesday. The voting will take place in Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The people in 93 constituencies will exercise their franchise. There are certain documents the voters must have to exercise their franchise. If you are going to cast your vote, you should have a voter slip along with your voter ID cards.

What is a voter slip?

A voter slip is a token given by the poll officer which carries details of a voter, including the polling booth number. As you proceed to cast your vote, you first meet the polling officer, who is the in-charge of the marked copy of the electoral roll and responsible for the identification of electors. You should keep your identity document (Voter ID card) ready to show him. The poll official then will give you a voter slip which is also called an unofficial identity slip. The voter slip is also given at the residence of the voter or can be obtained at the polling booth or you can download it as well. The slip helps in locating your name in the electoral roll and finding a polling booth. However, it is not a guarantee of your identification.

Here is a step-by-step process to download voter slip:

To download the voter slip, visit the Election Commission of India's website https://voters.eci.gov.in/

On the website, you will find the E-PIC Download section

A new webpage will open and you will be asked for registration

You need to feed your details to register on the site

After registration, you should log in

Then, enter EPIC number (voter ID card number)

Click on the search option and you will see your name on the page

OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification

After entering the OTP, you can easily download the voter slip

