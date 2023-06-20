Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy F54 5G now available for purchase from June 20

Samsung has recently launched its premium F series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, which will be available for sale starting Tuesday. The phone comes in two colors, Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver, and offers an 8+256 GB storage variant.

According to the company's statement, the Galaxy F54 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and selected retail stores. As an introductory offer, customers can purchase the smartphone for Rs 27,999 with selected bank cards, valid until June 20.

As per the company, one of the standout features of the F54 5G smartphone is its 108MP No Shake Camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera which provides users with capabilities like Astrolapse and Nightography.

The smartphone also supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras. Additionally, it boasts a 6,000mAh battery and Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display for better visual experience. The phone also offers features such as Voice Focus and Samsung Wallet, ensuring convenience and versatility for users. It prioritizes security with the Knox Security system.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that the new phone features a Voice Focus feature which minimizes background noise during voice and video calls.

Running on the latest One UI 5.1, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G promises up to four generations of operating system updates and up to five years of security updates.

Under the hood, the company claimed that the phone is equipped with an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, delivering enhanced power and speed for seamless multitasking and lag-free performance.

