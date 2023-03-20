Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

The smartwatch supports Apple Siri and Google voice assistants and it is IP67 certified, which makes it immune to accidental spills, sweat and dust and consists of trendy soft & stretchable straps. Gizmore Vogue comes with a large battery that can easily last for ten days on a single charge.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 20, 2023 17:58 IST
Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch
Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch

Gizmore, an Indian leading smart accessory, fitness gear and home audio brand has launched its aspirational smartwatch named ‘Vogue’. The new smartwatch has been priced at Rs 1,999 and is available on Flipkart as well as on the official website of the company. 

The smartwatch comes in a sleek body and it features a 1.95-inch HD display with 320X385 pixels. The watch comes with a metal casing and a square dial, the device will come with a 91% body-to-screen ratio, and it offers a bigger edge-to-edge display with a better form factor. 

ALSO READ Instagram Update: New feature to let users access the recently shared Reels

 

The device offers a split-screen view for the shortcut menu and further features an Always-on display, which further offers 600 nits of brightness- making it easy to use even in harsh sunlight. 

Gizmore Vogue comes with over 100 watch faces, which enables users to customise their watch completely as per their choice. 

The smartwatch is equipped with a rotating dial, making it super easy and convenient to navigate the menu. It has 2 dedicated buttons one for power on and off and 2nd to view recent tasks which is a unique feature and shortcut to reach on last opened application.  The smartwatch offers a GPS trajectory feature which allows users to track all their activity and share it with friends and family via the Vfit app. The built-in sensors let users accurately capture the data and make healthy life choices. The smartwatch also has all the essential trackers and allows users to monitor their heart rate, SpO2 levels, menstrual cycle, and sleep cycle and even gives meditation, sedentary and dehydration reminders. 

ALSO READ: Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

 

Gizmore Vogue is an advanced Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a 5.1 Bt version that comes with a better experience and is very convenient to talk on the watch itself. This feature allows users to seamlessly answer or reject calls and listen to music on their Gizmore Vogue. 

The also supports Apple Siri and Google voice assistants. The smartwatch is IP67 certified, which makes it immune to accidental spills, sweat and dust and consists of trendy soft & stretchable straps. Gizmore Vogue has a large battery that can easily last ten days on a single charge and supports wireless charging and gives 2 days' backup while on call. 

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch

Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch

ALSO READ:  Cybercriminals used 3 new tactics for phishing users in January 2023

The smartwatch is available in three attractive colour options- Black, Orange and White.

