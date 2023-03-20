Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has released a new bug fix update for iOS devices, to fix the issue with notifications.

Earlier, it was reported by some users on Twitter that they were facing issues in receiving notifications on their WhatsApp (on their iOS devices). The issue has been preventing them from getting notified about the new messages, WABetaInfo reports.

Majorly the issue was reportedly by the WhatsApp business application users only, which seems to be limited.

The fix for notifications will be made available after installing the latest update on WhatsApp for iOS- where the update could be downloaded from the App Store, the report further stated.

Furthermore, it was the last week (in March) when it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "Boost Status" shortcut for businesses on Android as well as for iOS beta. The update will enable the user to advertise their status updates on Facebook as well as on Instagram.

The new feature will enable businesses to forward status updates to the Facebook or Instagram app. Beta testers for the business app could be edited by the ad and the description, and it could also choose for the timespan on how long it will run.

Inputs from IANS

