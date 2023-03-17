Saturday, March 18, 2023
     
WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp has been rolling out a new feature for the Android beta which will display the profile icons within group chats rather than the initials. Now, the new chat attachment menu is under development at the time of writing and it is expected to be released in the future update.

Updated on: March 18, 2023 7:30 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu which will be rolled out for Android beta users. The tweaked chat attachment menu is clearer and further offers a better user-friendly experience.

The new chat attachment menu is under development at the time of writing and it is expected to be released in the future update of all the application users, WABetaInfo reported.

ALSO READ: Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta users.

Also, it was reported that WhatsApp has been rolling out a new feature for the Android beta which will display the profile icons within group chats rather than the initials.

ALSO READ: Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

This feature will enable the users to identify the group members better by showing profile icons, making it easier to get involved in group conversations.

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced a new feature which will enable iOS users to post voice notes on their status. With the latest version, users may now record and exchange audio notes on their status with their WhatsApp contacts.  Users can get this updated version of WhatsApp  23.5.77 by updating their existing WhatsApp through the App Store.

ALSO, READ WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

The instant messaging platform is rolling out this new feature for all iOS users and they can instal the same from the App Store available on Apple devices. The latest WhatsApp update number for iOS is 23.5.77, WABetaInfo reports.

How will the feature work?

When users will open an image which has text on it, then the WhatsApp application will let the new button enable the user to copy the text from the image. For privacy reasons, this new feature certainly will not support disappearing images which could be only viewed once.

Inputs from IANS

